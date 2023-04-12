Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to vehicle break-ins

A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a series of vehicle break-ins in the Riverstone neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to reports that someone broke into a vehicle on Stonecrest Road, and was seen entering other vehicles in the area.

Police located the suspect, who ignored police direction to stop, before being captured by police service dog Myke.

The suspect sustained dog bites and was treated by EMS on scene.

A subsequent search resulted in police recovering a variety of stolen property including a garage door opener, bank cards, gift cards, change and keys.

Police have charged an 18-year-old male with property crime offences in connection with multiple car prowling incidents in the Riverstone subdivision. https://t.co/SVDDVWlcPN #yql

Drayden Jeffrey Raymond Jaques, 18, of Lethbridge, was charged with housebreaking and commit theft (for entering an attached garage), four counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts each of possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit cards.

Following a bail hearing, Jacques was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court May 16.

Police remind Lethbridge residents not to leave any valuables visible inside their vehicles.

Anyone who observes car prowling or other suspicious activity on their block is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.