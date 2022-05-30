Lethbridge man faces multiple charges related to sexual assault, child exploitation

A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in connection with sexual assault and exploitation of a child.

On April 28, 2022, police received a complaint that a 16-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew.

An investigation by police discovered that the girl, then 15, was staying with the man at his home, where she was given drugs and sexually assaulted a number of times over the span of several months in 2021.

Investigators also seized electronic devices that had images of child pornography.

James Robert Martinac, 43, of Lethbridge, was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, assault, uttering threats, possession of child pornography and causing a child to be drug endangered.

Martinac is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 31 for a bail hearing.

Police believe the man had contact with other young girls. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saska Vanhala at 403-330-5049 or Cst. Dave Warner at 403-330-5183.