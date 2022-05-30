Lethbridge man faces multiple charges related to sexual assault, child exploitation
A Lethbridge man faces criminal charges in connection with sexual assault and exploitation of a child.
On April 28, 2022, police received a complaint that a 16-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew.
An investigation by police discovered that the girl, then 15, was staying with the man at his home, where she was given drugs and sexually assaulted a number of times over the span of several months in 2021.
Investigators also seized electronic devices that had images of child pornography.
James Robert Martinac, 43, of Lethbridge, was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, assault, uttering threats, possession of child pornography and causing a child to be drug endangered.
Martinac is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 31 for a bail hearing.
Police believe the man had contact with other young girls. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Saska Vanhala at 403-330-5049 or Cst. Dave Warner at 403-330-5183.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycleA man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.