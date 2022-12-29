Lethbridge man faces murder charge in death of wife
A Lethbridge man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife.
On Dec.27, just after 11 p.m., police responded to reports of a disturbance involving a man and a woman at a house on the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North.
Police arrived to discover the man leaving. He was arrested without incident. Inside, they discovered a critically injured woman. They initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 59-year-old, identified as Shelley Dragland, had a number of stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators determined the two people were sitting in the kitchen when the man, David Albert Dragland, allegedly took a knife and stabbed her multiple times.
Dragland, a 59-year-old Lethbridge resident is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
He was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.
