Lethbridge man facing charges in 3 separate incidents

Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 25-year-old male they say is responsible for three separate incidents between early September and mid-October.

Officials say the first incident took place at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 6, in the 500 block of Eighth Street South, when a 41-year-old man was approached by a suspect while he was sitting in a parked vehicle.

"The subject produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the driver roll down his window, but (the victim) was able to drive away without further incident," police said in a release.

The second incident, which took place approximately 30 minutes later, involved a 33-year-old man who was walking his dog in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue South.

Police say a man, who had a bandanna covering his face, approached the victim with a baton in one hand and "what appeared to be a handgun" in the other.

"(He) demanded the male's cell phone," police said. "He refused and the subject fled the scene."

Then, more than a month later, police were called to respond to another incident at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

"A 22-year-old male employee was attempting to get a group of people gathered outside Neighbour's Gas Station to move away from the business along the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South," police said.

"A male struck the employee and stole his cell phone before leaving the scene."

Police have since located the suspect, identified as Josh Montana Jones of Lethbridge.

Jones is charged with:

Robbery;

Assault;

Assault with a weapon;

Two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Use of an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence;

Disguised with intent;

Theft under $5,000; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.