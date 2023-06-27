Lethbridge man facing child pornography, sexual assault charges involving 13-year-old girl

A 19-year-old Lethbridge man is facing child pornography charges in connection to the sexual assault of a teen while she was unconscious.

Lethbridge police say the victim, a 13-year-old girl, was reported missing on the morning of June 22, and subsequently found inside a vehicle with a man at a northside park.

The victim was transported to hospital and the man was taken into custody.

Police say videos of the teen being sexually assaulted while unconscious were recorded and "made available for distribution on social media" in a "message screen."

Sean Cedric Bilo is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, making/printing/publishing child pornography, distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child.

He was released from custody with numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.