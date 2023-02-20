iHeartRadio

Lethbridge man found after not returning from work in Pincher Creek


Lethbridge Police Service. (FILE)

The Lethbridge Police Service confirms a 61-year-old man who has been missing since last week has been located.

Kim Sorrie, 61, left for work in Pincher Creek Friday morning and was expected to return home on Saturday, according to police.

LPS officials confirmed Monday afternoon that Sorrie had been found safe. Details regarding his disappearance have not been released.

