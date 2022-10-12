Lethbridge man found guilty of careless driving involving death of 10-year-old

A Lethbridge man has been found guilty of careless driving nearly two and a half years after the incident.

In a Lethbridge courtroom on Wednesday, Justice Timothy Hironaka found 54-year-old Neil Skjodt guilty of one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

The conviction comes as a result of an incident that resulted in the death of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre.

“It was an outcome we’ve been wanting to hear,” said Kara Dyer, Charles’ aunt. “But, it doesn’t change the situation our family is in.”

When Hironaka found Skjodt guilty, a loud sigh of relief came from the McIntyre family.

“It does take a weight off of our chests,” Dyer said. “I feel a little bit lighter hearing that. This has been a long two and a half years.”

On April 13, 2020, Charles, his father and eight-year-old brother were in a crosswalk near Aquitania Boulevard West and Whoop Up Drive when they were hit by a black SUV.

Charles later died in hospital.

At Wednesday’s court proceedings, six victim impact statements were read, including one from Charles' mother, Heather.

Through tears, she told the court "each day I rediscover that I won't be able to hold his hand."

She said Charles’ death has changed her family and everyone in it.

“When we set the table for a meal there is one less plate, one empty chair that represents our hearts."

Skjodt was handed the maximum amount allowed for the charge – a $2,000 fine and a 90-day driving suspension. The charge also allows for a maximum of six months in jail, but Hironaka didn’t see that as fit.

Skjodt, who wasn’t present at the hearing due to undergoing surgery, was represented by his lawyer Greg White.

White said because of Skjodt’s “significant health problems,” he shouldn’t be given jail time.

The judge agreed, saying jail time wouldn’t serve a purpose as Skjodt has “also suffered from the incident.”

The victim’s family disagreed with the ruling, but said the conviction and sentence will help them move forward in the healing process.

“A doctor getting a $2,000 fine really doesn’t mean much and it makes a life cost $2,000,” Dyer said.

“Having this closed, not having to be in this building, not having to constantly wait on pins and needles of what the next legal process for Charles’ death will be, it's a path forward.”

Skjodt has until Oct. 23 to surrender his licence and he has until Feb. 23, 2023, to pay his fine.