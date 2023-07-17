Lethbridge man in hospital after assault injuries prove more severe than initially thought
Police in Lethbridge are hoping information or dash-cam footage from the public can help them solve an assault investigation.
According to Lethbridge police, a 47-year-old man was found with blunt force trauma injuries at the intersection of 13 Street and 3 Avenue North around 9:43 p.m. on July 12.
The initial call to 911 suggested the man was beaten by three individuals.
The victim turned down treatment and no suspects were located.
Around 7:20 the following morning, police and EMS attended the same man's home after he went into medical distress due to a significant head injury.
He was taken to a hospital in Lethbridge and then transferred to another hospital in Calgary.
He is in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could help police in their investigation is asked to call 403-328-4444.
The case file is 23016408.
-
Three year extension expected for temporary destination for downtown parking lotCity council is expected to extend a temporary designation for a downtown parking lot for another three years
-
Local group working to create access to fresh food as prices soarA local organization that works to ensure everyone has access to fresh food spent Monday teaching youth some helpful tricks for a successful day in the kitchen.
-
Edmonton choreographer nominated for Emmy AwardEdmonton`s Jeffrey Mortensen was nominated alongside Louise Hradsky, who originally hails from Calgary, for choreography work on the Paramount+ musical TV show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
-
Temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., to re-open this week following another landslideA temporary bridge in Edmundston, N.B., built to bypass a landslide last month, should re-open Wednesday following another incident this past weekend.
-
Lifesaving society highlights newcomer swimming safetyThe Lifesaving Society of Manitoba, along with the City of Winnipeg, is looking to teach newcomers some important water safety strategies in their own language.
-
Wildfire crews again asking people to stop flying drones in fire zonesMultiple times so far this summer, the BC Wildfire Service has issued public pleas asking people to stop flying drones near active wildfires
-
'Never forget that sound': Woman recalls horrifying B.C. cougar attack that left dog deadA woman who heard the horrifying sounds of a cougar’s deadly attack on a dog at Cultus Lake Provincial Park last week is sharing her family’s story.
-
Chestermere city staffer testifies in her own defence at assault trialThe criminal trial for Kim Wallace, director of corporate services with the City of Chestermere, got underway in Strathmore on Monday, with the accused testifying in her own defence.
-
‘Drug use doesn’t stop’: Advocates open unofficial, after-hours OPS tent in VancouverAdvocates and people with lived experience have opened an after-hours overdose prevention site in the Downtown Eastside that’s open from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.