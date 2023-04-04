Lethbridge man sentenced to 4 years in the death of Tia Blood

A man who knowingly sold Tia Blood opioids that led to her fatal overdose committed a crime, prosecutors told a Lethbridge courtroom Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Hunter Alexander Frank was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in the death of the 34-year-old mother.

“We miss Tia so very much and will continue to miss her,” said Cara Blood, Tia’s sister. “She was a loving wife, a mother of two wonderful boys, step-mother, grandma, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many.”

Family and friends of Blood filled the courtroom on Tuesday.

Reading from an agreed statement of facts, the Crown told court that Frank and Blood took part in a drug deal last October.

Frank drove Blood to the Lethbridge Public Library, where Blood, a recovering addict, bought fentanyl from him.

They both consumed it and passed out.

When Frank awoke, he saw Blood had overdosed and did nothing to assist. She died in the front seat of the truck.

Frank hauled her body to the back, wrapped it in a green tarp and dumped it, along with two children’s car seats, in a ditch southwest of Coalhurst – three days after she was reported missing.

After that, Frank used her truck, cellphone and emptied her bank accounts. Frank used Blood’s cellphone to communicate through text messages with her family, leading the family to believe she was still alive.

He was soon arrested, but it wasn't until January when RCMP charged Frank with manslaughter. He gave a video re-enactment to investigators.

While a fentanyl overdose wouldn't normally result in a manslaughter charge, the Crown told court, in this case, Frank knew he was committing a crime by selling the illegal drugs to Blood and he was with her when she consumed it.

More than a dozen emotional victim impact statements were heard during the hearing.

“I will never have my safe person back,” said Cara Blood, Tia’s sister.

Wendelin Mistaken Chief, another sister, told Frank, "All you had to do was the right thing and call for help."

Family and friends gathered outside of the courthouse in solidarity following the hearing.

“The sentence means we can move forward in the grieving process,” Cara added. “This has been an overwhelming amount of grief that we have had to sift through and on top of that having to attend court proceedings has just put a huge burden on how we’re able to move forward.”

Blood leaves behind two young boys, a husband and a large family who describe her as their shining light.

“Our family has been sifting through messages from her community that she created and the common message is that she was a person of safety,” Cara said. “She had a way of telling you what you needed to hear, but in the most gentle of ways.”

“Her memory is always going to live on through her friends, through her peers and through her boys,” Cara said. “She is a person who did not deserve this, but at the same time, she has created an imagine for herself which is nothing but pure love.”

Frank has been sentenced to four years in jail. However, with time already served, he has roughly 3.3 years left to serve. Frank will also need to provide a DNA sample and has a lifetime weapon prohibition.

He has requested his time be served at a facility with First Nations programming to help his rehabilitation.

Frank was the first person to be convicted of manslaughter due to opioid drug poisioning in the region.