Lethbridge man tied up and choked during armed robbery
Lethbridge police have laid charges in a violent robbery last week.
Police say the victim was in a motorhome parked in the 500 block of 24 Street South on March 14 when a fight broke out just before 2 p.m.
"The victim was beaten and tied up, preventing him from leaving. He sustained a knife wound to his face and was choked before being released approximately one hour later," said a Tuesday news release.
Police arrested a man and woman later that same day.
It's alleged the pair stole the victim's bike, cellphone and bank card.
"The parties involved are known to one another and the incident was precipitated by a dispute over stolen property," police said.
Franklin Hugh Taylor Pantherbone, 41, of Lethbridge, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and robbery.
He is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.
Kristen Ariel Healy, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with robbery.
She is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.
