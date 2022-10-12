Lethbridge man wanted in hit-and-run that injured 2 adults, 2 children

A warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run in Lethbridge that injured two adults and two children.

Emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South shortly after 1 p.m. after an eastbound vehicle on 9 Avenue was struck from behind while making a right-hand turn.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say the second vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and had a stolen licence plate.

The four occupants of the turning vehicle — the 40-year-old male driver, a 39-year-old female passenger, a seven-year-old child and a five-year-old child — suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Witnesses told police that two people who had been in the second vehicle were spotted running from the crash scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them.

Kohl Luka Shouting, 20, is wanted on charges of:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information about the crash or Shouting's whereabouts is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4411 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.