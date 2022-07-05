Lethbridge mechanic shop owner accused of defrauding customers out of $500K

The owner of a Lethbridge mechanic shop faces 62 charges following an investigation into alleged fraud, and police believe there are more victims who have yet to be identified.

An investigation was launched into Fisher Diesel in 2021 by the Lethbridge Police Service economic crimes unit in connection with questionable business practices.

More than two dozen victims were identified and investigators determined that, between 2018 and 2021, the victims had been defrauded out of a combined $500,000 as a result of credit card fraud and advanced fees charged for services that were never rendered.

The shop's owner, 40-year-old Grant Ryan Stevenson of Stirling, Alta., currently faces 62 charges including:

Theft over $5,000;

Unauthorized use of credit card;

Possession of the proceeds of crime;

Forgery; and,

Fraud over $5,000.

Stevenson has been released from custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for July 14.

The mechanic shop, which was located at 2125 36 Street N, is no longer in business.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of the alleged fraud at Fisher Diesel is encouraged to contact the LPS economic crimes unit at 403-327-2210 and reference file number 21031706.