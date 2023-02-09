Lethbridge model shop closing after 37 years

After 37 years, Model Baron Hobbies owner Tim Harrison has decided to close up shop and set his sights on retirement.

"All these years have accumulated time off I’d like to take advantage of and do some travelling and spend time with the family," Harrison told CTV News.

"I’m looking forward to jumping in my camper and hitting the road to visit my daughter and grand-daughter."

For Harrison, Model Baron Hobbies has been more than a business – it's been a passion.

He’s become the go-to guy in Lethbridge for anything model-related, whether it be cars, planes, trains or otherwise.

"There’s nothing in town like this – everything else, we’d have to drive up to Calgary for," said Greg Mykytiuk, a regular of Model Baron Hobbies for more than 30 years.

"It’s always been nice. Tim bends over backwards to help you. He’s very informative and always gets what you want if you need it.”

Harrison first opened Model Baron Hobbies in Moose Jaw, Sask., in 1986 before moving himself and the business to Lethbridge in 1989.

He's been in multiple locations in Lethbridge since then and is now set up on 3rd Avenue S.

However, the city’s model enthusiasts have mere weeks before he's gone.

"My last day will be Feb.28 and right now, everything's basically on for half-price," Harrison said.

"There's a few minor exceptions but it's been going well."

Harrison runs the store solo, with no employees besides his dog, Bella.

Over the years, he's made many friends and regulars who say they'll be sad to see him leave.

"It's been a great place," Mykytiuk said.

"You come in and visit Tim, everybody's got coffee and the dog's always friendly and happy to meet you. I don't know what else to say. I’m going to miss him."

"I've followed him ever since he was in Centre Village Mall there, years ago, and then wherever he's gone, I’ve followed along," added Zvonko Turuk, another regular.

"It's been an experience."

Even though he's pulling the shutters on Model Baron Hobbies, Harrison says he's not done with models just yet.

"I plan on doing like car shows, model shows, air shows and maybe popping up on Mayor Magrath or 3rd Avenue on Saturdays during the summer," Harrison said.

Before he closes up the full-time shop for good, Harrison had one thing to say to all the people in Lethbridge who've been keeping him going for so many years:

"I would like to thank all the customers that have supported me since 1989 when I moved back to Lethbridge."

To find out more about Harrison’s future pop-up shops, you can visit the Model Baron Hobbies website, which he's keeping up and running.