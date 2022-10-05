Lethbridge motorcyclist dead following Mayor Magrath crash

A 25-year-old man is dead following a Tuesday night crash at the intersection of Mayor Magrath Drive South and Scenic Drive.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say a motorcycle was travelling south on Mayor Magrath Drive when it was struck by a northbound car making a left-hand turn onto westbound Scenic Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his severe injuries.

The two occupants of the car — a 46-year-old man driving and a female passenger — were not injured in the crash.