Lethbridge online services to be impacted Sunday night for security upgrades

A number of online services will be unavailable Sunday night in order for security upgrades to be implemented.

The City of Lethbridge posted on its social media feed Sunday that the Helen Schuler Nature Museum, Galt Museum Archive, Public Interactive WebMAPS, Tempest Web Services and Transit Services will all be dark between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

�� OUTAGE ALERT! ��



Due to security upgrades, these online services will be unavailable between 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. this evening:



- Helen Schuler Nature Centre Website

- Galt Museum Archive Website

- Public Interactive WebMAPs

- Tempest Web Services

- Transit Services#yql