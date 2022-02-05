Lethbridge police advise of convoy moving through city

The Lethbridge Police Service advised the public about a "slow-moving convoy" driving through the city on Saturday.

Officials say the procession began northbound on Mayor Magrath Drive and was expected to include Crowsnest Drive and Scenic Drive in its route.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays or take alternate routes," police said in a release. "Police are actively monitoring the situation."

By 2 p.m., officials said the convoy had concluded and there were no incidents aside from a minor multi-vehicle crash on Scenic Drive and 16 Avenue South.

No one was injured in the crash.