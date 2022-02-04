Lethbridge police advise of weekend joint training exercise

Lethbridge residents may see police officers and search-and-rescue crews working in the Legacy Ridge area on Saturday afternoon and around the Galt Museum and Indian Battle Park in the evening, which will be part of two training scenarios.

The group — made up of Lethbridge police, the Lethbridge and Area Search and Rescue Association and the Canadian Search Dog Association — will be in the Legacy Ridge area from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and in and around the Galt Museum and Indian Battle Park areas from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Police and civilian dog handlers will be highly visible in both areas and drones will be used.

There is no risk to the public.