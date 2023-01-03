Lethbridge police arrest man in connection with bomb scare

Lethbridge police blocked off a scene on Tuesday to investigate a possible explosive that turned out to be a hoax.

Officials say police were called to the 1000 block of 13 Street South at approximately 12:30 p.m. for reports that a dangerous device was found inside a moving truck.

Lethbridge police ordered a number of homes in the area evacuated as a precaution.

A few hours later, officials say the report of an explosive device was false and no explosives were found inside the truck.

Further investigation led police to arrest a man inside a home in the 1600 block of Scenic Drive South.

Charges are pending.