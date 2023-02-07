Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teen

Lethbridge police are working to find a missing teen, and they need your help. Police say Andrew "Georgie" Rabbit, 17, was last seen on Feb. 4 in Lethbridge and hasn't been seen since. Rabbit is described as 5'11" and about 195 pounds with a medium build. He has a medium complexion, police say, black hair and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-blue jacket, dark toque, dark pants and gloves. If you spot him, police ask that you call 403-328-4444 and reference file #23050682.