Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police say a woman has been arrested as a result of a "high risk incident" at a law office downtown.

Officials say police were called to a situation involving a business in the 400 block of Fifth Street South, near the Melcor Centre, Thursday afternoon.

There are few details about what happened, but police say a woman was arrested after an employee at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance Society was taken hostage inside the building.

The worker suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police haven't said how the victim was injured.

The Lethbridge Police Service is expected to provide an update on the ongoing investigation Friday afternoon.