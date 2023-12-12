iHeartRadio

Lethbridge police block off area near north side home


An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

Lethbridge police are warning the public to stay clear of a high-risk situation in that city's north end.

At about 10:30 a.m., police issued a statement about a dangerous incident at a home in the 100 block of St. James Boulevard North.

No details about the situation are available.

This is a developing situation and we will have more details when they come in…

