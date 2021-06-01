Lethbridge police charge 3 after recovering 2 stolen vehicles

Three men face charges after Lethbridge police recovered two stolen vehicles with the help of supporting law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, police spotted a truck that matched the description of one reported stolen earlier that day, from the 300 block of Leaside Avenue S. Officers from the priority crimes unit (PCU) and crime suppression team (CST) undertook surveillance of the vehicle, until 2:40 p.m., when they arrested two people after the truck stopped at a safe location in the 2600 block of 16th Avenue S.

Strathmore resident Michael Dean McKie 52, faces the following charges:

· Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

· Six counts of failure to comply with release conditions; and

· One count under the Traffic Safety Act of driving without insurance

Passenger Kristlyn Nichole Healy faces the following charges:

· Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl); and

· Failure to comply with a probation order

McKie was remanded in custody to appear in court Wednesday. Healy was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 27.

Then in a second incident, just before 4 p.m., Lethbridge police identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier from Calgary.

Members of both the PCU and CST staked out the vehicle, which was driven to the Blood Reserve. There, Blood Tribe Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it weren't able to, and it fled the reserve at high speed.

The vehicle was spotted again by officers headed towards Claresholm. The vehicle eluded pursuing officers as it passed through Nobleford and then Picture Butte. Just after 6 p.m., the vehicle stopped and Lethbridge police officers were able to arrest one man.

Darcy Red Crow of Lethbridge faces the following charges:

· Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

· Two counts of flight from police;

· Two counts of possession of identity information;

· A single count of possession of stolen property worth over $5,000;

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl);

· Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited;

· Obstructing a peace officer; and

· One count under the Traffic Safety Act of driving without insurance.

Crow, 45, is awaiting a bail hearing.