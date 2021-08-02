Mayor Magrath Drive reopened following pedestrian incident
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
A portion of a major road in Lethbridge was closed to traffic for several hours on Monday as police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian.
Lethbridge police say the incident took place at 12 Ave. on Mayor Magrath Drive South at approximately 9:40 a.m.
The southbound lanes of Mayor Magrath Drive South were closed between 10 Ave. and 12 Ave. South for the investigation but reopened at about 4:30 p.m.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
-
19-year-old hopes to be youngest woman to fly around the worldZara Rutherford, 19, is on a global mission: to be the youngest woman to fly around the world.
-
Shift in weather could push wildfire smoke from Lower Mainland back into B.C. InteriorThe smoke that has blanketed most of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley since Sunday morning could soon be gone.
-
Highway 16A near Range Road 20 closed due to fatal collisionA fatal multi-vehicle collision has closed a portion of the Parkland Highway near Beach Corner, Alta., northwest of Stony Plain.
-
Boil water advisory for Canmore’s Cougar Creek community liftedMore residents from Canmore, Alta., have been cleared to safely use the water supply on Monday.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in South VancouverPolice are investigating a shooting in South Vancouver that left a man hospitalized on Monday afternoon.
-
Grey whale saved from entanglement may belong to endangered populationA young whale that spent days tangled in fishing gear near B.C.'s Nootka Sound has finally been freed.
-
Snake owner sought after reptile discovered alone on B.C. busThe operator of a B.C. bus service is searching for the owner of a slithery stowaway he discovered during routine maintenance work last week.
-
Summer camp in Muskoka district shuts amid COVID-19 outbreakA summer camp in the District of Muskoka has decided to shut down after several COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak.
-
Ottawa residents enjoy 'perfect' holiday Monday amid fourth wave warningsPeople bring back long weekend traditions in the first mostly 'normal' long weekend in Ottawa in months.