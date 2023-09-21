iHeartRadio

Lethbridge police conducting night shooting exercise


An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

People in the area around the Lethbridge Fish and Game Range may hear guns going off Thursday night but the Lethbridge police have an explanation for that.

The police force is conducting a low-light/no-light shooting exercise until midnight.

 They are advising those in the area that they can expect to hear numerous shots fired.

