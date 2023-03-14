Lethbridge police continue investigation at north side home

Authorities say they've wrapped up a high-risk situation involving a home in Lethbridge's north end on Tuesday.

Officials say police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue North for the execution of a "high-risk search warrant" at 5:30 p.m.

While the incident was ongoing, police told the public to avoid the area until further notice.

About an hour and a half later, official said the situation was under control.

"Police have completed executing the warrant, however the investigation is ongoing and officers will remain on scene until later this evening," Lethbridge police said in a release.

No further information about the investigation, including any arrests, was released.

The public was allowed to return to the area and police thank them for their patience and understanding.