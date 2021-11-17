Lethbridge police continue search for Marshal Iwaasa 2 years after he disappeared
Police are asking the public for help as they continue investigating the disappearance of a Lethbridge man missing since 2019.
Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of when Marshal Iwaasa was last seen.
He was reported missing by his family, who said he told them he was heading to Calgary.
Iwaasa hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 17, 2019.
Investigators found his burned-out truck on a logging road in B.C.'s backcountry. Police have searched the area multiple times and said another search is expected this spring.
Iwaasa, who was 26 when he went missing, is described as 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall, about 77 kilograms (170 lbs) with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair – usually worn tied back – and a mustache.
When he was last seen he was wearing a green hoodie, black pants, red high-top shoes and a grey toque.
Anyone with information on Iwaasa's disappearance is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Supreme Court upholds 'starting-point' sentences for fentanyl dealersThe Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) has ruled that longer sentences for two Alberta drug dealers are appropriate.
-
Funding dispute between optometrists and Ontario government has some looking to Quebec for serviceAn ongoing funding dispute between the Ontario government and optometrists in the province has left seniors and teens without access to eye care for months. Now, some are crossing over to Quebec and paying out of pocket to get the help they need.
-
RVH President and CEO announces retirementRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre's president and CEO plans to step down after 17 years of enhancing patient care at the Barrie hospital.
-
City chooses Spanish firm to supply cars for the Green LineThe city's new Green Line will be on the leading edge of transportation technology when it opens for service in about five years and that includes the cars Calgarians will ride in.
-
Runaway barge not being moved from Vancouver beach until Sunday, at the earliestThe runaway barge that drifted onto Vancouver's Sunset Beach during this week's storm won't be moved until Sunday at the earliest, according to the owner.
-
BC Ferries adds extra sailing between Nanaimo, Victoria due to Malahat closureBC Ferries is planning to operate a single round-trip sailing between Nanaimo and Victoria on Thursday due to closures on the Malahat highway.
-
Four people facing drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop in Cornwall, OntCornwall police responded to reports Wednesday morning of an armed man seen in the area of Cumberland Street and Elm Street.
-
Province working towards permanent housing for those experiencing homelessnessThe Government of Saskatchewan said it is working towards additional permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness, as a new, temporary homeless shelter for Camp Hope residents is already full.
-
'Low probability' of COVID virus spreading among deer: Alberta Environment & ParksSARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has spread significantly amongst white-tail deer in the United States.