Lethbridge police continue search for Marshal Iwaasa 2 years after he disappeared

Police are asking the public for help as they continue investigating the disappearance of a Lethbridge man missing since 2019.

Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of when Marshal Iwaasa was last seen.

He was reported missing by his family, who said he told them he was heading to Calgary.

Iwaasa hasn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 17, 2019.

Investigators found his burned-out truck on a logging road in B.C.'s backcountry. Police have searched the area multiple times and said another search is expected this spring.

Iwaasa, who was 26 when he went missing, is described as 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall, about 77 kilograms (170 lbs) with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair – usually worn tied back – and a mustache.

When he was last seen he was wearing a green hoodie, black pants, red high-top shoes and a grey toque.

Anyone with information on Iwaasa's disappearance is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.