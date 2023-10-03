Lethbridge police find owners of 2 diamond rings

Police in Lethbridge say they've found the rightful owners of a pair of diamond rings that were found earlier this year.

The rings were found at different locations on different days several months apart.

One, a white gold teardrop diamond ring, was found in London Drugs on Second Avenue North on April 26.

The other, a white gold diamond solitaire ring, was found at the Safeway gas bar along University Drive West on July 14.

Police say previous attempts to find who owns the rings have been unsuccessful.

However, after releasing details about the items to the public on Tuesday, the owners reached out and the rings have been returned.