Lethbridge police holding low-light firearms training Friday night

Anyone in Lethbridge who lives near the police range can expect to hear shots fired Friday night.

The Lethbridge police issued a release Friday sayingofficers are participating in a low-light/no-light training course from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Residents in the area can expect to hear shots fired during that time.

