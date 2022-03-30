Lethbridge police hope to identify donation box thief
Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the theft of a donation box from a downtown business and the attempted theft of another.
The attempted theft happened first, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the suspect tried to take the donation box at a Wendy's location on Scenic Drive South but was stopped by staff and ran off.
About 15 minutes later, police were called to a Tim Hortons on Scenic Drive South for reports a donation box had been stolen. Officers found the box nearby but the money was gone.
Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents, and released photos of the suspect on Wednesday.
Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help UkraineWith more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
Council approves tax hikes for 2022City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
-
'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their artThe Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHSTwo people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcomingThe facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurantA Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
-
Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHITHomicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides councilCustomers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action planFrom creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.