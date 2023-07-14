iHeartRadio

Lethbridge police investigate body found at McDonalds


Lethbridge police say a body was in a storage shed at the McDonalds in the 500 block of University Drive West on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Lethbridge police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found at a McDonalds location on Friday.

Police say the body was in a storage shed at the McDonalds in the 500 block of University Drive West.

The age and gender of the deceased are not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available. 

