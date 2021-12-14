Lethbridge police investigating after armed robbery attempt at pharmacy
Lethbridge police are investigating following an armed robbery attempt at a pharmacy Tuesday morning.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., when police say two masked men entered Petra Pharmacy on the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive, holding a gun and demanding that a male employee open the safe.
The employee refused, prompting the suspects to assault him.
Then the two suspects fled the pharmacy.
Both suspects were described as a Black males. One wore a black jacket with orange stripes, a baseball cap and black shoes. The second wore black clothing, a baseball cap and black shoes.
The pharmacy employee sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
