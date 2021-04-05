Lethbridge police investigating report of alleged Easter Sunday child abduction attempt

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service are attempting to identify a van and five people in connection with an investigation into a purported abduction attempt.

According to LPS officials, a 12-year-old girl called police Sunday afternoon to report a troubling incident near the Lakeview School baseball diamonds along Henderson Lake Boulevard South.

The girl indicated a van had stopped near her and several people got out of the vehicle. She said the offenders attempted to grab her but she successfully eluded them and managed to run away.

The suspects returned to the van and the suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on Henderson Lake Blvd. S.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

A larger, white Chevrolet van;

Having red or rusted wheels;

Having tinted windows; and,

Having an Alberta licence plate.

The girl said there were three women and two men in the van and all five suspects appeared to be in their mid-20s.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the location of the suspects or van, is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.