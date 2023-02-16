iHeartRadio

Lethbridge police investigating threat at Chinook High School


image.jpg

Lethbridge police are investigating reports of a threat at Chinook High School.

As a result, officers will be present during school Friday.

Thursday, school staff discovered a threat written on school property and contacted police. Officers are investigating to try to figure out if the threat was genuine. They say there's no evidence to suggest immediate risk.

Classes are scheduled as usual for Friday. Police say the increased police presence is a precautionary measure.

12