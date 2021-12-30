Lethbridge police make arrests in connection with northside shooting
Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a fight that turned into a shooting at a north Lethbridge home on Wednesday night.
Officials say police were called to a home in the 800 block of 7A Avenue North at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
Police say a suspect in the shooting was not immediately located.
"Around noon Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, patrol members stopped a vehicle in the 3200 block of First Avenue South and two individuals were taken into custody, without incident, for questioning," Lethbridge police said in a release.
It's believed the incident was not random and the suspect and victim were known to one another.
"The incident began earlier that day when a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated into a physical one," police said. "One of the individuals left the scene but returned later in the day and another altercation between the two ensued, resulting in the discharge of a firearm."
There is no information on the identity of the accused or the nature of the charges against them.
The investigation is still ongoing.