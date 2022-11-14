Lethbridge police officer dismissed over 'Memegate' scandal

A Lethbridge police officer has been fired over his role in a group chat that targeted executive members, other officers and government officials with hateful and degrading messages.

Jason Moulton, the leader of the "Meme Militia" group, created the chat in 2018.

For approximately four months, it shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages with other officers.

None of the jokes created have been shared with the public, but Moulton admitted to five charges of neglect of service and discreditable conduct. Prosecutors recommended that he be dismissed from the Lethbridge Police Service.

His defence lawyer requested that he receive a permanent demotion to constable first-class, saying that his dismissal would deny him access to mental health treatments.

'COLLECTIVELY CONCLUDED'

Since the communications were discovered, five officers – one sergeant and four constables – were charged with misconduct under the Alberta Police Act and Police Service Regulation following an investigation by an outside agency.

After a disciplinary hearing, the sergeant (Moulton) plead guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct, two counts of neglect of duty and one count of insubordination.

He pleaded not guilty to a third count of discreditable conduct and was acquitted of that count.

Two constables pleaded guilty to two counts of discreditable conduct and one count each of insubordination and neglect of duty.

"Both were demoted within rank by two grades for one year," the LPS said.

Two other constables resigned prior to entering any pleas.

In a statement, Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said with Moulton's dismissal, the matter is over.

"A disciplinary matter involving a total of five police officers charged with misconducts in relation to their roles in the creation and distribution of profane, abusive and insulting memes, has now been collectively concluded," he said.

He says the service will now need to continue to work to repair the damage inflicted by those officers and rebuild the trust in the community.

"Significant reform, at all levels of the organization, has and continues to take place," he said. "The past few years have been particularly challenging and I am very proud of our employees.

"We are a strong team."

The Lethbridge Police Service, in a statement released to the media on Monday afternoon, said that all the memes that were submitted as evidence will "remain under a sealing order indefinitely."

Moulton, who was less than a year away from a 25-year pension, has 30 days to appeal the decision.