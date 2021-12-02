Lethbridge police preparing for annual Christmas Check Stop campaign

Lethbridge police are preparing for the possibility that officers may see more impaired drivers this holiday season than last.

Police say there was a significant drop in the number of drivers on the road throughout the holidays last year due to COVID-19 health restrictions that banned social gatherings and limited restaurant service to take-out only.

In 2020, only one impaired driving charge was laid in relation to the Lethbridge Police Service's annual Christmas Check Stop campaign.

“While there’s still some public health measures in place relating to COVID, we’re anticipating an increase in holiday gatherings and we’ll be there to take any impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone else can get home safely,” said acting Sgt. Brent Paxman in a news release.

This year will mark the second year that the checkstop campaign will include sanctions allowing police to administer stricter penalties on the road.

"The more streamlined process also reduces down time while police deal with those being charged," a news release said.

The primary goal of the annual Christmas Check Stop campaign is to locate and apprehend impaired drivers, however, police said they will also be checking for valid driver’s licences, vehicle registration and insurance.

If you observe a driver you suspect may be impaired, you're asked to call 911 as soon as it's safe to do so.