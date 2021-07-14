Lethbridge police recover 2 stolen vehicles, Calgary man charged

Lethbridge police say a stolen licence plate, which was discovered during a traffic stop, has resulted in the recovery of two stolen vehicles, including a brand-new truck from a local dealership.

Officials say police were on patrol in the area of Stafford Drive and Third Avenue S. when they spotted a vehicle that was bearing a licence plate that was reported stolen out of Calgary.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pulled over and arrested.

Further investigation into the stolen licence plate linked the suspect to an incident in early July, where police say a vehicle was used to batter down a garage bay door at a car dealership in the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue N.

Once inside, police say the suspect stole a 2021 truck worth approximately $68,000.

Officials say both vehicles have since been recovered.

"The vehicle used in the break-in had been stolen hours earlier from a northside home. That vehicle was recovered in the area," Lethbridge police wrote in a release.

"The stolen truck was also recovered later in west Lethbridge, and was bearing a stolen licence plate."

Eric Christopher Smith, of Calgary, has been charged with:

Commercial break-and-enter;

Three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and;

Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited.

Smith was remanded into custody ahead of a preliminary court hearing.