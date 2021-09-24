Lethbridge police recover $250K worth of vehicles stolen from local dealerships

Two Lethbridge men face charges after being spotted in a stolen car and the subsequent investigation led police to recover five additional stolen vehicles.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say the suspects were apprehended Tuesday after the stolen car was stopped in the 1700 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S.

Following the arrest, officers recovered an additional five stolen vehicles with assistance from Blood Tribe Police and Cardston RCMP members.

All six of the recovered vehicles, with a combined estimated value of $250,000, had been recently stolen from one of two dealerships in Lethbridge.

The two Lethbridge men — 29-year-old Kirby Mills and 37-year-old Isaiah Sterling Acko — have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Mills' charges include:

Five counts of theft of motor vehicle;

Two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Break and enter to commit theft;

Break and enter to steal motor vehicle;

Trafficking in stolen property over $5,000; and

Theft under $5,000.

Acko is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody ahead of their court appearance scheduled for Nov. 30.