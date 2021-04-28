Lethbridge police release surveillance stills of suspect and vehicle in home break-in

Lethbridge Police Service officials are asking for help from the public with identifying the suspect in a Monday night break-and-enter.

Shortly before midnight, a man broke into a home in the 200 block of 24th Street South.

The break-and-enter was reported to police Tuesday. Police have not released whether anyone was at home when the intruder gained access to the residence.

Surveillance cameras captured a suspect and suspect vehicle in the area near the time of the break-in.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a blue 2006 Saturn Vue.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the surveillance footage or the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.