Lethbridge police search for stranger who showed sexual image to young girl

Lethbridge police are investigating after a man allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl this weekend and showed her a sexually explicit image.

Police say three youths were approached by a stranger who pulled up beside them in a silver car in an alley in the 1100 block of Henderson Lake Boulevard South at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

He allegedly told them he had lost him cat and wanted to show them a photo, but instead presented a sexual image to a young girl before driving away.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

Police say the vehicle was possibly a 2000s model Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am.

The driver is described as being about 30 years old with short brown hair, brown eyes and tanned skin with stubble on his face. At the time, he was wearing a neon green tank top.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the suspect or has information on his identity is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.