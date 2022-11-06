Lethbridge police searching for man involved in road rage assault
Police in Lethbridge are asking the public for help identifying a male driver involved in a road rage incident where he followed a woman and assaulted her.
According to the Lethbridge Police Service, on Oct. 21, officers responded after a woman was followed to a home in the 1500 block of 29 Street S. by a man not known to her.
The man confronted her after she parked, opened her driver's side door, said she previously cut him off and then grabbed her wrists, police said.
The woman managed to honk her car's horn to attract attention, at which point officers say the assailant let her go and fled.
Police describe the man as being around 30 years old, Caucasian with brush-cut hair, possibly having a French accent. At the time of the incident, he was driving a blue sedan and wore a brown plaid shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
