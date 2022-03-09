Lethbridge police secure home during 'high-risk' search, public permitted to return to area

Lethbridge police had asked residents to stay away from an area in the city's south as they investigated a "high-risk" incident.

Police issued the warning just before noon on Wednesday, asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South while they executed a search warrant in that area.

The request was part of an effort to ensure the safety of all involved, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police said though officers were still on scene, members of the public were allowed to return to the area.

Police have not indicated what prompted the search or if any arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.