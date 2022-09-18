Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect

Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 4, police responded to a report of an assault in the 500 block of 7 Street South, where one person was stabbed, receiving minor injuries.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous female, about 35-40 years old, 170 cm (5'7") tall with fair skin, and brown hair in a top bun, who was wearing a dark denim jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.