Lethbridge police seek public assistance to identify suspect in May 18 fires

Lethbridge police have released a sketch of a person of interest in a series of fires that took place on May 18.

A couch in an alley was set on fire around 2:20 p.m. that day, in the 500 block of 12th Street S. About 15 minutes later, a second couch in the 600 block of 5 Street South caught fire.

Around the same time, a grass fire ignited just off Scenic Drive towards Seventh Avenue S.

All three fires were deemed suspicious by investigators.

The suspect is described as a brown-haired male with a light complexion between 20 and 30 years old, who has wavy hair and was seen in the area around the time of the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.