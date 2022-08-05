Lethbridge police seek suspect in multiple thefts

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect who they say stole a laptop and committed other thefts.

Officials say the incident involving the computer took place on Aug. 3 and the suspect is involved in at least two other thefts in the city.

There are no details about what was stolen in those incidents.

The man was seen driving a white Mazda 3 sedan that has a sunroof, black rims on the passenger-side wheels and silver hubcaps on the driver's side wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police by calling 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.