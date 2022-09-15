iHeartRadio

Lethbridge police seek suspect wanted in gas station thefts

Lethbridge police are looking to identify and locate this man, wanted in connection with thefts at two gas stations. (Supplied)

Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in a pair of thefts that targeted two separate gas stations this month.

Officials say police were first called to a Gas Plus station on the 100 block of Jerry Potts Boulevard West on Sept. 6 around 2:15 p.m.

A man allegedly grabbed a carton of cigarettes and, when confronted by a worker, shoved them and fled southbound on foot.

Police say he was also involved in a theft at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Safeway Gas Bar on the 2700 block of Fairway Plaza Road South.

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian;
  • 30 to 40 years old;
  • Between 178 to 185 centimetres (5'10" and 6'1") tall;
  • Weighing 86 to 100 kilograms (190 to 220 pounds);
  • Red/blond hair in a mullet-style cut;
  • Facial hair; and
  • Wearing glasses.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

