Lethbridge police seek to identify theft suspect
CTV News Calgary Video Journalist
Levi Donley
Lethbridge Police Service is asking for the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation.
Police responded to a report of a theft at the Lethbridge Public Library around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Video footage was collected and investigators released photos of a suspect.
He is described as wearing blue jeans, a dark sweater and a blue coat, along with a hat and a black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
