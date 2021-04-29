Lethbridge police seize $12K worth of drugs, 2 men face charges
Two Lethbridge men are facing charges after police seized nearly $12,000 worth of drugs following a short investigation and search of a vehicle and a home.
Police say members of the Lethbridge Police Service crime suppression team made the arrests about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday after "observing activity consistent with drug trafficking."
Following a search of a vehicle associated to the two men, police got a warrant for a home on Lemoyne Crescent W., in Lethbridge, where police seized a number of items, including:
- 75.4 grams of methamphetamine;
- 47.2 grams of cocaine;
- 0.9 grams of fentanyl;
- 42 pills including morphine, Oxycodone and Xanax;
- 25.3 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), and;
- 25.8 grams of buffing agent (used to dilute illegal drugs).
Police also found paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking, a conducted energy weapon, bear spray and $7,100 in cash.
A 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was also seized as proceeds of crime.
Joshua Alexander Drake, 31, is charged with:
- Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime (under $5,000);
- Possession of stolen property (under $5,000);
- Possession of a dangerous weapon;
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon obtained by crime, and;
- Driving while disqualified.
Corey Adam Shaw, 33, is charged with:
- Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime (under $5,000).
Both men remain in custody awaiting a bail hearing.