Lethbridge police seize $15K worth of drugs, a firearm and $3,300 in cash

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police seized more than $15,000 worth of drugs, along with a shotgun and more than $3,300 in cash.

The investigation was started Oct. 4 following a single-vehicle crash near Scenic Drive and 13 Street S.

After crashing into a tree, the driver of a vehicle was seen running away. Police searched the vehicle and seized a firearm, more than $3,300 cash and more than 235 grams of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Gregory Stephen Johnston, 57, was arrested on Wednesday and during a search, officers also seized a small amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Johnston is charged with:

Four counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and cocaine);

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine);

Possession of the proceeds of crime (money);

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Knowingly possess unauthorized firearm, and;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in vehicle.

He remains in custody and police say a bail hearing is set for Friday.