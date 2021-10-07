Lethbridge police seize $15K worth of drugs, a firearm and $3,300 in cash
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police seized more than $15,000 worth of drugs, along with a shotgun and more than $3,300 in cash.
The investigation was started Oct. 4 following a single-vehicle crash near Scenic Drive and 13 Street S.
After crashing into a tree, the driver of a vehicle was seen running away. Police searched the vehicle and seized a firearm, more than $3,300 cash and more than 235 grams of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Gregory Stephen Johnston, 57, was arrested on Wednesday and during a search, officers also seized a small amount of crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Johnston is charged with:
- Four counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and cocaine);
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine);
- Possession of the proceeds of crime (money);
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Knowingly possess unauthorized firearm, and;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in vehicle.
He remains in custody and police say a bail hearing is set for Friday.
