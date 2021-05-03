Lethbridge police seize $17K worth of drugs, $12K in cash, 2 facing charges

A man and a woman from Lethbridge are facing charges after police seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs and $12,000 in cash.

The arrests were the result of a short-term investigation about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday involving a vehicle in the 100 block of Purdue Court W. that had a stolen licence plate attached.

A search of the vehicle turned up:

62.9 grams of methamphetamine;

18.6 grams of fentanyl, and;

More than $12,000 cash.

Jyi Trotter, 41, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Trafficking in the proceeds of crime over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and;

Five counts of breach of release orders.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on May 6.

Kaila Giroux, 27, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.