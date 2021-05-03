Lethbridge police seize $17K worth of drugs, $12K in cash, 2 facing charges
A man and a woman from Lethbridge are facing charges after police seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs and $12,000 in cash.
The arrests were the result of a short-term investigation about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday involving a vehicle in the 100 block of Purdue Court W. that had a stolen licence plate attached.
A search of the vehicle turned up:
- 62.9 grams of methamphetamine;
- 18.6 grams of fentanyl, and;
- More than $12,000 cash.
Jyi Trotter, 41, has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Trafficking in the proceeds of crime over $5,000;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000;
- Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and;
- Five counts of breach of release orders.
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court next on May 6.
Kaila Giroux, 27, has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.